Broward Parents—Free School Lunches Are Ending This Fall

School lunch A student prepares lunch in the cafeteria during the first day of school at Stamford High School on September 08, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. (John Moore/Getty Images, File)
By Martica Lopez

If your kids go to school in Broward County, here’s something you need to know: free lunch for all students is coming to an end this fall.

The district had been using leftover federal funds from the pandemic to keep meals free, but that money is officially gone. For many families, this will be the first time in years that lunch isn’t covered.

New prices are in effect:

  • $3 for elementary
  • $3.35 for middle school
  • $3.50 for high school

Breakfast stays free, and if you qualify for free or reduced lunch, you can apply starting July 14 at MySchoolApps.com.

School board members say they’ll explore more long-term solutions, but for now, make sure you’re ready for the changes.

