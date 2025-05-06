Broward Teens Use Fashion to Fight Coral Crisis

As the world’s coral reefs face their worst bleaching event on record — with over 80% affected — a group of Broward County students is using creativity to spark action.

At Young At Art, a nonprofit interactive museum, 17 middle and high schoolers took on a unique challenge: design eco-conscious fashion inspired by ocean conservation. After a shoreline cleanup in Dania Beach, the students spent three months learning fashion design while crafting garments made from 75% recycled or upcycled materials — from thrift store finds to dryer sheets.

Mentored by local artist Sue Aguilera and guided by Project Runway winner John Sebastian Grey, the students unveiled their designs on the runway. This year’s theme: saving our coral reefs.

One standout was Juliana Morales’ jellyfish-inspired look, made from 300 used dryer sheets — a statement on single-use waste. Though she placed third, she received a $1,000 scholarship to the Fashion Institute of Florida — a prize matched for every student by a generous audience sponsor.

More than a fashion show, this was a call to action: a powerful reminder that the next generation is ready to protect our oceans — one stitch at a time.