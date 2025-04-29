Cavs Humiliate Heat in Record-Breaking Blowout to Complete Historic Sweep

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The Cleveland Cavaliers left no doubt about their dominance, completing a first-round sweep of the Miami Heat with a staggering 138-83 win Monday night — the most lopsided series in NBA playoff history. Cleveland outscored Miami by a combined 122 points across four games, breaking the previous record of 121 set by Denver in 2009.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 22 points, while De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen all contributed significantly. Allen posted a double-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and six steals. The Cavs built a 43-14 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back, stretching the margin to as much as 60 points.

The 55-point Game 4 win ranks as the fourth-largest in playoff history, narrowly missing the all-time record of 58. Miami, which barely scraped into the playoffs through the play-in tournament, was simply no match.

Cleveland awaits the winner of the Indiana-Milwaukee series, with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals expected Saturday. This marks just the third time Miami has been swept in a best-of-seven series — and the Cavs made sure it was one to remember.

