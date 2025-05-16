Celia Cruz Night with the Marlins Is This Saturday!

Celia Cruz performing at the "Concierto Para Los Heroes" benefit sponsored by The Recording Academy at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca. 9/14/01. The show will benefit the families of fallen firefighters and police officers of New York City. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

If you grew up hearing Azúcar! at every party, this one’s for you.

This Saturday, May 17, the Miami Marlins are honoring the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz, at loanDepot Park — and it’s a whole vibe. From the music to the food, everything is inspired by her legacy.

You’ll hear merengue, bachata, and salsa playing all day, plus there’ll be delicious eats like arepas, Cuban sandwiches, and churros. And the best part? A live performance from the Celia Cruz All Stars bringing her music to life!

They’re also dropping a limited edition Celia Cruz jersey, and even the first female bobblehead in Marlins history-- yup, it’s her! And a portion of ticket sales goes to the Celia Cruz Foundation.

It’s going to be one of the most Miami nights of the season — don’t miss it!

Get your tickets here.