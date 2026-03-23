Chappell Roan Speaks Out After Alleged Incident With Soccer Star’s Daughter

Chappell Roan attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Chappell Roan is speaking out after Jorginho Frello accused her team of confronting his 11-year-old stepdaughter at a São Paulo hotel during Lollapalooza Brazil.

Frello claimed a security guard approached his daughter—who had simply smiled at Roan—“extremely aggressively,” leaving her in tears. He blasted the singer online, writing, “Without your fans, you would be nothing.”

Roan pushed back in a video response, saying she never saw the interaction and that the guard was hotel security, not her team. “No one came up to me,” she said, adding she doesn’t “hate fans or children.”

The situation has since escalated, with backlash online and even talk of festival bans, as both sides stand firm on their version of events.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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