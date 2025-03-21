The Cheesecake Factory Revamps Its Menu: What’s Gone and What’s New

A close up of The Cheesecake Factory sign on a building with the words restaurant, bakery, bar underneath it.

The Cheesecake Factory is shaking up its menu, trimming down several items to make room for 20 new dishes and cocktails. If you’re a fan of their classic flavors, don’t worry—while some items are being retired, the signature cheesecakes and fan favorites are here to stay!

Here’s what you’ll no longer find on the menu:

- Bistro Shrimp Pasta

- Fried Shrimp Platter

- SkinnyLicious Lemon Herb Parmesan Chicken

- SkinnyLicious Spicy Shrimp Pasta

- Everything Flatbread Pizza

- Loaded Mashed Potato Omelette

- Taco Dorados and Eggs

- Mushroom Burger

- Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

- White Chicken Chili

- Petite Filet

- Factory Combinations

- Spicy Cashew Chicken

With 20 new options hitting the menu soon, it’s the perfect time to check out what’s new at your local Cheesecake Factory. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just looking for something fresh, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s taste buds!