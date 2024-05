'Beautiful' message FILE PHOTO: Christina Aguilera attends Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Aguilera has released a new video for her song "Beautiful." (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard)

Christina Aguilera is preparing for her Vegas residency coming up beginning May 31st. In a video of her performing, you can see her sporting a bodysuit that showed off her 40 pound weight loss.

Of course the internet started spreading speculations on how she did it. Exercise and diet? Couldn’t be! It could only be Ozempic, right? The pop star has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Either way, Aguilera is looking and sounding great!