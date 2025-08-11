Cricket Crawls on Jennifer Lopez during a performance in Kazakhstan!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Host Jennifer Lopez speaks during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez was performing in Kazakhstan when a cricket decided to join the party. The little bug crawled up her body while she was on stage. Jennifer flicked it off, laughed, said it was tickling her, and kept going without missing a beat.

Only Jennifer Lopez could handle that with zero drama and keep the show moving. She is currently on her “Up All Night” tour, lighting up stages across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. After Kazakhstan, she heads to Sardinia before kicking off her Vegas residency this December.

Seriously, what the hell would you do if a cricket started crawling on you while you were working? Let me know.