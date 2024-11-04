Cry of the Day: Dad Reacts to his Late Wife’s Wedding Dress Worn By Daughter

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Grace Means found what she thought was the perfect wedding dress on sale at David’s Bridal. But as the big day approached, doubt crept in. On a whim, she decided to try on her late mother’s wedding dress, which had been hanging in her childhood closet. To her surprise, it fit perfectly—no alterations needed.

Feeling it was a sign, Grace chose to honor her mother by wearing the gown at her September wedding. Her father, Chad Mixon, had no idea about her decision. When he saw Grace in the dress, his emotional reaction was captured in a now-viral Instagram video. Overwhelmed with emotion, he exclaimed, “You look just like her.”

Grace’s touching tribute not only celebrated her mother’s memory but also brought their family closer together, proving that love transcends time and loss.

