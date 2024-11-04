Cry of the Day: Dad Reacts to his Late Wife’s Wedding Dress Worn By Daughter

Wedding fair in Oldenburg 20 October 2024, Lower Saxony, Oldenburg: A woman looks at several wedding dresses at a stand at the wedding fair. Around 60 exhibitors will be presenting the latest trends in the industry at the wedding fair in Oldenburg's Weser-Ems-Hallen this weekend. Photo: Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa (Photo by Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

Grace Means found what she thought was the perfect wedding dress on sale at David’s Bridal. But as the big day approached, doubt crept in. On a whim, she decided to try on her late mother’s wedding dress, which had been hanging in her childhood closet. To her surprise, it fit perfectly—no alterations needed.

Feeling it was a sign, Grace chose to honor her mother by wearing the gown at her September wedding. Her father, Chad Mixon, had no idea about her decision. When he saw Grace in the dress, his emotional reaction was captured in a now-viral Instagram video. Overwhelmed with emotion, he exclaimed, “You look just like her.”

Grace’s touching tribute not only celebrated her mother’s memory but also brought their family closer together, proving that love transcends time and loss.