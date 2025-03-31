Danielle Collins Wins Big in Miami—And It’s Not Just Tennis

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Danielle Collins didn’t leave the Miami Open with a trophy, but she did walk away with something even more special—a new best friend. Meet Crash, a resilient pup who stole Collins’ heart after she found him injured near Hard Rock Stadium.

Instead of looking the other way, Collins jumped into action, rushing Crash to get the medical care he desperately needed. After five days in the hospital, he’s back on his paws—breathing normally, healing, and soaking up all the love.

Now officially part of the Collins crew (alongside her labradoodle, Quincy), Crash is getting a second shot at life—Miami style. Once fully recovered, he’s even heading to school!

Collins, a true Miami queen on and off the court, thanked fans and vets for their support. She may have lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the Miami Open, but she won something even greater—Crash’s heart.

