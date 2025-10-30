Developers Want to Turn Fort Lauderdale’s Galleria Mall Into a Mini City — and Neighbors Are Stunned

Once one of Fort Lauderdale’s premier shopping destinations, The Galleria Mall could soon look completely unrecognizable.

A group of developers led by Miami Beach real estate mogul Russell Galbut has unveiled a plan to transform the aging mall into a massive mixed-use community, complete with nine 30-story towers, roughly 3,000 housing units, a hotel, and new retail, restaurant, and office space.

“It certainly took our breath away. It’s far in excess of anything anyone has before proposed for the Galleria,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

🏙️ A Bold (and Controversial) Vision

The once-bustling shopping center has struggled in recent years as several anchor stores and restaurants shuttered, leaving much of the property underused. The proposed redesign aims to bring the area back to life — but not everyone is sold on the scale of the project.

“We’re not NIMBYs here. We want to see that property redeveloped,” said Tim Hernandez, president of the Coral Ridge Country Club Estates Community Association. “But you’re providing over 4,000 parking spaces, which says to me this is an auto-dependent type of development. There’s no alternative means for people to get around.”

Residents say the plan could bring much-needed energy back to the area — but also worry it could overwhelm local roads and reshape the skyline in ways Fort Lauderdale hasn’t seen before.

💬 The Developer’s Response

In a statement, Galbut said the project is designed to make the Galleria a community hub again — not erase it.

“We’re community-minded developers who believe The Galleria can once again be a source of pride for all of Fort Lauderdale. Every square foot of retail will remain, and we’re investing more than $100 million to make it vibrant again. The vision is a true mixed-use community where people can live, work, and enjoy the same neighborhood, reducing traffic and creating new energy for the area.”

⚖️ Fast-Tracking Through the Live Local Act

The project is being submitted under Florida’s Live Local Act, which can fast-track major developments that include affordable housing. While the law was meant to encourage growth, it’s also controversial because it allows certain projects to skip public hearings and city commission votes if they meet specific requirements.

The Galleria proposal was initially deemed “insufficient” by city staff, but developers are revising and resubmitting plans — signaling they’re not backing down anytime soon.

If approved, the plan would mark one of the largest private redevelopments in Fort Lauderdale history, potentially transforming one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks into a skyline-shaping “mini city.”

Whether locals see it as progress or overreach, one thing’s clear — the Galleria Mall’s quiet days are numbered.