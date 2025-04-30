Diplo Says Kendall Girls Are the Reason He Makes Music!

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Diplo performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Diplo just gave Kendall girls the ultimate shoutout!

On a recent podcast, he said it straight up:

“Kendall girls are special, man…”

Then came the accent imitation—chaotic, perfect, and so on point:

“I literally me— and a— pero— me and my girlfriend… we come to like E11EVEN and we saw you DJ.”

He explained you can always tell when someone’s a Kendall girl—and once you leave the 305, it’s even more obvious.

Then he gave them full credit:

“Big up to Kendall girls because I wouldn’t even make music if it wasn’t for them. I wouldn’t even be here. I wouldn’t be in the city right now, you know?”

A moment of silence for Just Ben, who still can’t explain his beef with Kendall (we’re waiting).

Meanwhile, Jade Alexander should be thriving—her people just got officially certified by Diplo himself.