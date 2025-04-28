Don’t Serve This Popular Apple Juice – It’s Being Pulled from Florida Shelves!

Martinelli Apple Juice Recall (S. Martinelli & Company)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Heads up, South Florida! Martinelli’s apple juice — a favorite in many homes — is being recalled over concerns it could contain patulin, a toxic mold that can cause nausea and vomiting.

The affected bottles are 10-ounce glass with white caps and a best-by date of Dec. 5, 2026. Thousands of these bottles were shipped to Florida and 27 other states.

If you have this juice at home, don’t drink it and keep it away from kids. Return it to the store or contact the company for a refund.

Check your pantry today — and spread the word to friends and family.

