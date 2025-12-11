Dwyane Wade And Dorell Wright Host Ace Members Only Golf Experience At Miami Art Week!

Dwyane Wade and Dorell Wright kicked off Miami Art Week with their Ace Members Only Golf Experience at Miami Springs Golf Course. The event brought together a solid mix of athletes and entertainers, including J R Smith, Alonzo Mourning, Ja Rule, Alexis Belton, Sadena Parks, GoldLinks, and several well known names from the golf community.

The day also had support from a few brands such as Body Armor, On The Rocks Cocktails, Pacino’s Men’s Grooming, and Amber and Opal, which is Ja Rule’s whiskey brand.

Wade and Wright took time to acknowledge the Heat’s 2006 championship run, and the original trophy was brought out for the moment. It added a highlight that fans immediately recognized.

What began as a simple idea between former teammates has grown into a consistent Art Week event. It brings people together, creates space for conversation, and adds something different to the week. At this point, it has clearly become part of the Miami Art Week lineup.