Every School in the Broward County School District Is Getting $500 to Help Feed Students

Starting now, every public school in the Broward County School District will receive $500 to assist students who might miss out on meals.

This funding is designed to help kids who don’t qualify for free meals or whose families may have forgotten to apply. While it’s not a permanent fix, it gives school principals the resources to step in when a student needs a meal, making sure no one goes hungry.

The school board unanimously approved the plan, which totals $114,000 across the district. They plan to reassess the program in January to determine which schools need more or less funding.

In the meantime, if you’re a parent, make sure to apply for free or reduced lunch here!