Family Speaks Out After Viral Phillies Home Run Ball Dispute

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

What started as a tense scene at LoanDepot Park ended with a memory a young fan will never forget.

During Friday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins, center fielder Harrison Bader launched a solo home run into the left field stands. A Phillies fan caught the ball and handed it to his son, but what should have been a celebratory moment quickly turned awkward. Video from the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast showed a woman confronting the father and child, sparking an argument that left social media buzzing.

The night, however, took a positive turn. After the Phillies’ 9-3 victory, the team invited the boy to meet Bader in person. The young fan not only got the chance to meet his new favorite player but also received a signed bat as a keepsake. The Miami Marlins also stepped in, surprising the child with a goodie bag and another baseball to make sure he left the ballpark smiling.

The boy’s father later spoke with NBC10’s Neil Fischer in an exclusive interview, calling the experience unforgettable. While the viral clip drew plenty of criticism, the ending was proof that even an ugly moment in the stands can turn into something special when the players and teams get involved

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

