FHP shuts down portion of I-95 due to flooding!

The rain in South Florida is not letting up and it is causing havoc on our roadways. The Florida Highway Patrol shut down part of I-95 in Broward County Wednesday afternoon as a heavy rainfall brought flooding to the highway.
This closure will remain until further notice and water drains from the interstate!
🚨 Attention🚨@FHPPalmBeach and @MyFDOT_SEFL are shutting down traffic on I- 95 SB at Griffin. SB traffic is being diverted to Oakland Park Blvd and vehicles may re-enter I-95 on Stirling road. The closure is due to flooding and contractors are enroute to assist. If you are…— FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) June 12, 2024