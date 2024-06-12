FHP shuts down portion of I-95 due to flooding!

Highway 169 Flooding (Skyler Cooper)

By Martica Lopez

The rain in South Florida is not letting up and it is causing havoc on our roadways. The Florida Highway Patrol shut down part of I-95 in Broward County Wednesday afternoon as a heavy rainfall brought flooding to the highway.

This closure will remain until further notice and water drains from the interstate!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!