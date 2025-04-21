Flo Rida, Alesso and more set to Light Up Miami Worldcenter’s Grand Opening Block Party!

Downtown Miami is about to pop off. On Thursday, May 22, Miami Worldcenter is celebrating its grand opening with a massive, free block party—and it’s headlined by Flo Rida, Nicky Jam, Shaggy, and Alesso.
The party starts at 6 p.m. at 850 NE 2nd Avenue, with performances kicking off at 7:30 p.m. sharp. Expect fireworks, lights, confetti, and high-energy vibes all night long.
This isn’t just a concert—it’s the launch of Miami’s newest hotspot. Think top-tier shopping with Apple, Sephora, Savage X Fenty, Lululemon, and more, all in one walkable, open-air space.
Parking? You’re covered. Head to nearby garages at 644 NE 2nd Avenue or 888 NE 2nd Avenue.
Admission is free with RSVP, but early arrival is a must.