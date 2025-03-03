Flo Rida Takes Over SOBEWFF's Grand Tasting Village!

What an unforgettable Sunday at the SOBEWFF Grand Tasting Village! Flo Rida had the crowd lit with hits like “Low” and “Right Round.” He even pulled girls up on stage to get LOW with him (myself included) while singing the classic track, and during “Wild Ones,” he hopped off the stage and was carried through the crowd—such a wild moment!

The energy was electric, and the activations were just as exciting. Publix used AI to draw a portrait of me (how cool is that?!), while Russell Stover set the perfect sweet backdrop with “Life’s sweeter with chocolate.” Carbot Creamery kept things delicious with their to-go charcuterie boards.

One of the highlights of the day? Watching Flo Rida perform with the IMG All-Stars! Oya Baby brought the fun with her Latin-flavored hit “Sugar Daddy,” and Varie Fresh and International Nephew kept the crowd hyped all day long.

Huge thanks to David Grutman for putting together such a memorable experience at SOBEWFF! Can’t wait for next year!