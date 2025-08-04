Florida is One of the Worst Places to Have a Baby in 2025!

So WalletHub just released their rankings for the best and worst states to have a baby, and Florida came in at #44 overall. That puts us in the top 10 worst states in the country.

We’re ranked #48 in cost. A hospital delivery with insurance averages $2,655. Without insurance, it’s close to $15,000 and that’s just for the delivery.

Florida also ranked #47 in health care, #23 in baby-friendliness, and #33 in family-friendliness.

And when it comes to C-section delivery charges, Florida is tied at #36 with Arizona, California, Nevada, and New Jersey. For conventional delivery charges, we’re sitting at #37.

Honestly, looking at all this, it’s no surprise why so many people are putting off having babies. The costs are way too high, and with everything else to consider, it’s just not the right time for a lot of families.

If you’re feeling that too, trust me, you’re not alone.