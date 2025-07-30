Florida Minimum Wage Increases on September 30!

If you work hourly in Florida, your pay is about to go up. Starting September 30, the state minimum wage will increase by one dollar, moving from 13 dollars to 14 dollars an hour.

This is part of a constitutional amendment Florida voters approved in 2020. The increases started in 2021 and have been happening every year since. It will continue until the minimum wage reaches 15 dollars in 2026. After that, it will be tied to inflation.

Tipped workers are included in this too. Their base wage will go from 9 dollars and 98 cents to 10 dollars and 98 cents.

The federal minimum wage is still 7 dollars and 25 cents, so Florida is definitely moving in a different direction. Whether this affects you or someone close to you, it’s a good reminder to check your pay stub, know your rights, and make sure you’re getting what you’re owed.

