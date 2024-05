This may come as a shock to NO ONE but Florida has officially been named the shark attack capital of the world! According to The Florida Museum of Natural History, these unprovoked attacks mostly have occurred in Volusia County (which is no where near Miami- Dade or Broward.) Have you ever seen a shark at a beach near you? Luckily, I have never seen any because that would probably be the last time you would catch me at that particular beach!