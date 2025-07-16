Florida Ranks Among the Most Financially Stressed States

Let’s be real—money has been tight for a lot of us lately. Between rising prices, job changes, health stuff, and just trying to keep up with everyday life, it’s no surprise that Florida is one of the most financially stressed-out states in the country right now.

A new report from WalletHub breaks it down, and the numbers say it all:

Florida had the second-highest increase in the share of people with accounts in financial distress—up nearly 23% compared to last year.

We also had the fourth-biggest jump in the number of distressed credit accounts.

Florida ranked fifth in the U.S. for the rise in bankruptcy filings from March 2024 to March 2025.

And overall, 7.3% of Floridians have accounts in distress—meaning they’ve had to pause payments because of financial hardship.

If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed by bills or falling behind, you’re definitely not alone. So many people across the state are in the same boat right now.

Be kind to yourself, take care of your mental health, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. We’re all just doing the best we can—and that’s enough.