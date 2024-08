According to WalletHub, Massachusetts is the best place to live in America. However, Florida ranked as the second best state to live!

According to the survey, Massachusetts was chosen as the best place because of its “strong health care system and quality education.”

Now while we are considered one of the best states to live in, we still have one of the highest housing costs in the U.S.

The other states that made the Top 5 were New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Utah.