Holiday Calendar analyzed the grocery shopping data of 12 million Americans and found that pecan pie is the favorite pie of at least 15 states. Apple pie is the runner up for 14 states. As far as South Florida is concerned, Floridian’s l-o-v-e Key Lime Pie!

Here is Florida’s Top 5 Favorite pies:

1. Key Lime Pie

2. Pecan Pie

3. Blueberry Pie

4. Apple Pie

5. Sweet Potato Pie

My choice that is NOT on this list? Pumpkin pie for the win!