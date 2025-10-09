Fort Lauderdale Firefighters Rescue Dog from Smoke-Filled Apartment

Crews with Marion County Fire Rescue saved a dog from a large hole in Ocala on Monday.

A Fort Lauderdale pup is safe and sound thanks to a team of quick-acting firefighters.

Crews responded around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday to reports of smoke and flames at a multi-unit apartment building near Northwest Fifth Court, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. Within minutes, firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the eaves of the building.

While checking neighboring units, responders discovered a dog trapped inside a crate surrounded by smoke. The team swiftly carried the animal to safety and administered oxygen on scene. Officials later confirmed the dog is recovering well.

No residents were inside the units where the fire began or where the dog was found. One person from a nearby apartment was awakened by the commotion and evacuated safely.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes, thanks to the fast response from first responders. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Another reminder that not all heroes wear capes — sometimes, they wear turnout gear and carry oxygen masks made for dogs. 🐾