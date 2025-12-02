FPL Is Giving Away Free Christmas Trees in Miami: Here’s How to Get One

If your holiday budget is looking a little Grinchy this year, Florida Power & Light is sprinkling some seasonal magic. On Tuesday, December 2, FPL will give away 200 free five-foot Christmas trees and LED light sets to Miami-Dade residents at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s longtime Christmas Tree Lot. Yes — totally free. No catch.

It’s first-come, first-served, with the line opening at 4 p.m. and distribution running from 5 to 7 p.m. or until all 200 households are served.

FPL will also be on-site sharing quick, practical energy-saving tips so your holiday lights don’t turn into a holiday bill shock.

The event supports a 75-year Miami tradition, with all tree-lot proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs programs across six locations.