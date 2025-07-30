Free Beer in South Florida THIS Friday Thanks to Miller Lite

Mark your calendars and prep your pint glasses—free beer is coming to South Florida! On Friday, August 1, Miller Lite is celebrating 50 years in all 50 states by giving away 50,000 free beers for International Beer Day.
From 4:50 p.m. to 7 p.m., select bars across the country will be pouring up complimentary brews, and South Florida is in on the action.
Miller Lite even teamed up with Miami’s own Marcello Hernandez of SNL’s “Domingo” sketches to add some hometown flavor to the festivities. Earlier this summer, they launched limited-edition gold cans and now they’re topping it off with free drinks.
So where can you grab your free beer in South Florida?
Miami:
- Sandbar Sports Grill
- The Brightside
- Vivo Sport and Social
- Oasis Lounge
Coral Gables:
- The Bar
Lake Worth / Palm Springs:
- Dave’s Last Resort
- Igots Martiki Bar
- Irish Brigade
- Lilos Street Food
- Pit Row
Don’t forget to check Miller Lite’s website for full details and to confirm participating locations as things may change. But one thing’s for sure — your next cold one might just be on Miller. Cheers!