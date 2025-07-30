Free Beer in South Florida THIS Friday Thanks to Miller Lite

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: Miller Lite cans on display at the Miller Lite Beer Hall, Created By MAC Presents, At Governors Ball on June 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for MAC Presents)

Mark your calendars and prep your pint glasses—free beer is coming to South Florida! On Friday, August 1, Miller Lite is celebrating 50 years in all 50 states by giving away 50,000 free beers for International Beer Day.

From 4:50 p.m. to 7 p.m., select bars across the country will be pouring up complimentary brews, and South Florida is in on the action.

Miller Lite even teamed up with Miami’s own Marcello Hernandez of SNL’s “Domingo” sketches to add some hometown flavor to the festivities. Earlier this summer, they launched limited-edition gold cans and now they’re topping it off with free drinks.

So where can you grab your free beer in South Florida?

Miami:

Sandbar Sports Grill

The Brightside

Vivo Sport and Social

Oasis Lounge

Coral Gables:

The Bar

Lake Worth / Palm Springs:

Dave’s Last Resort

Igots Martiki Bar

Irish Brigade

Lilos Street Food

Pit Row

Don’t forget to check Miller Lite’s website for full details and to confirm participating locations as things may change. But one thing’s for sure — your next cold one might just be on Miller. Cheers!