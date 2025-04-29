Free Capybara Yoga for Moms – Mother’s Day at Jungle Island!

It's Just Yoga Festival Central Florida yoga instructors will be at the festival teaching donation-based classes. (New Hope for Kids /New Hope for Kids)
By Martica Lopez

This Mother’s Day, switch things up with something truly unique—free Capybara Yoga at Jungle Island! On May 11th at 10 AM, join us for a yoga class designed just for moms. Imagine stretching out while capybaras—those chill, adorable creatures—roam around you. It’s the ultimate way to relax, laugh, and unwind in a peaceful, laid-back atmosphere.

But don’t wait—spaces are extremely limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to register ahead of time. Remember, this is a moms-only event, so leave the kids behind and enjoy an unforgettable Mother’s Day experience.

Details:

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!