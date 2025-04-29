Free Capybara Yoga for Moms – Mother’s Day at Jungle Island!

This Mother’s Day, switch things up with something truly unique—free Capybara Yoga at Jungle Island! On May 11th at 10 AM, join us for a yoga class designed just for moms. Imagine stretching out while capybaras—those chill, adorable creatures—roam around you. It’s the ultimate way to relax, laugh, and unwind in a peaceful, laid-back atmosphere.

But don’t wait—spaces are extremely limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to register ahead of time. Remember, this is a moms-only event, so leave the kids behind and enjoy an unforgettable Mother’s Day experience.

Details: