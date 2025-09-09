Happy 95th, Publix! Here’s to Subs, Smiles, and Service

Publix is set to open a long-awaited store across from the Arboretum shopping center in south Charlotte. (Publix)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Publix, the beloved supermarket chain known for its motto “Where Shopping is a Pleasure,” celebrated its 95th anniversary over the weekend.

The first store was opened in 1930 by founder George Jenkins in Winter Haven, Florida, during the Great Depression. From those humble beginnings, Publix quickly grew into a household name. By the 1940s it was expanding into a chain, and by the early 1960s the company had established its Miami division. The 1980s brought statewide check-out scanning technology, and by 1990 Publix crossed the Florida border into Georgia.

Today, Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S., with more than 250,000 associates and 1,351 stores across seven states in the Southeast.

Here’s to 95 years of sandwiches, subs, and service — happy birthday, Publix!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!