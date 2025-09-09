Happy 95th, Publix! Here’s to Subs, Smiles, and Service

Publix is set to open a long-awaited store across from the Arboretum shopping center in south Charlotte.

Publix, the beloved supermarket chain known for its motto “Where Shopping is a Pleasure,” celebrated its 95th anniversary over the weekend.

The first store was opened in 1930 by founder George Jenkins in Winter Haven, Florida, during the Great Depression. From those humble beginnings, Publix quickly grew into a household name. By the 1940s it was expanding into a chain, and by the early 1960s the company had established its Miami division. The 1980s brought statewide check-out scanning technology, and by 1990 Publix crossed the Florida border into Georgia.

Today, Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S., with more than 250,000 associates and 1,351 stores across seven states in the Southeast.

Here’s to 95 years of sandwiches, subs, and service — happy birthday, Publix!