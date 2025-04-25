He Went Out for One Night… and Lost His Car for 3 Weeks!

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

We’ve all had that moment—walking out of a store or party, clicking the car key, and wondering… Where did I park again?

But Kieran, a man visiting Cork City (that’s in Ireland), took that to a whole new level. After arriving late for a night out with friends, he gave up on finding a city parking spot and drove into the suburbs. He found a quiet neighborhood, parked his car, and went to enjoy the night.

The problem? He completely forgot where he left it.

For the next three weeks, he returned every weekend, driving through 59 different neighborhoods trying to find his lost Skoda (that’s like a European Toyota). He even went on a local radio show and offered a $200 reward to anyone who could spot it.

Despite the stress, he admits it was a great night out—just with a very long, confusing walk back to reality.

Moral of the story: always drop a pin... especially after a few drinks.

