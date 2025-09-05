Heads Up, Miami Drivers: I-95 Express Lanes Closing for Golden Glades Construction

If you’re heading north on I-95 next week, be ready for major detours. The Florida Department of Transportation announced that construction at the Golden Glades Interchange will require a full closure of the northbound I-95 Express Lanes for several days.

From Thursday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 8 at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in place:

Northbound I-95 Express Lanes between NW 30th Street and Miami Gardens Drive.

between NW 30th Street and Miami Gardens Drive. Entry points at the eastbound Airport Expressway and NW 39th Street/NW 10th Avenue.

The Express Lane ramp to the Golden Glades Multimodal Transportation Facility (GGMTF).

Drivers will be rerouted to the general-purpose lanes. In addition, from Sept. 6 at 11 p.m. to Sept. 7 at 5 a.m., all northbound I-95 lanes at NW 135th Street will close, with detours through NW 6th Avenue, Opa-locka Boulevard, and SR 7 before reconnecting to I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive.

By Sept. 8 at 5 a.m., traffic will shift left between NW 155th and NW 157th Streets as widening work continues.

Plan ahead — delays are expected.