Hero Dog Leads Florida Deputy to Injured 86-Year-Old After Late-Night Fall

A Florida grandmother is safe thanks to her son’s heroic dog — and a deputy who followed his lead.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, an 86-year-old woman fell while walking her son’s dog, Eeyore, around 10:30 p.m. near Destin on Sept. 25. When she didn’t return home, her worried husband called for help, telling deputies she “never takes more than 10 or 15 minutes.”

Deputy Devon Miller began searching the area and soon spotted Eeyore wandering alone. “Hi baby! Where’s your mama?” she can be heard saying in bodycam footage before the pup immediately took off running — leading her straight to his injured owner near a golf course.

“I’ve got you, ma’am!” the deputy shouted as she rushed to help. The woman, alert but hurt, couldn’t believe how her furry companion had fetched help. “He wouldn’t leave! He kept coming back to me!” she said.

As paramedics arrived, both the deputy and the woman praised Eeyore for his quick thinking. “Good boy!” they repeated, as the loyal dog wagged beside them — officially earning his title as Destin’s newest hero.