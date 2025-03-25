Hialeah Native J.C. Escarra Makes New York Yankees' Opening Day Roster

Hialeah native and former FIU baseball star J.C. Escarra has officially made it to the big leagues. The New York Yankees announced on Saturday that Escarra earned a spot on their Opening Day roster after an impressive spring training performance, hitting .333 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

Escarra’s journey wasn’t easy. After playing for FIU from 2014 to 2017 — where he led the Panthers with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs his senior year — he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2017. But when his stint with the Orioles ended in 2022, he found himself working as an Uber driver and substitute teacher to support his dream.

His persistence paid off. Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Escarra, saying, “You’ve earned the right to be here... I can’t wait to see you carve out your big league career.”

Escarra joins two other former FIU players currently on MLB rosters.