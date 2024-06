It is a Fantastic Thursday over here at the HITS973 Studio! We just received such amazing furniture from El Dorado. They helped us soup up our nice HITS studio and gave it a little revamp. There are great new couches, a nice area rug, and a new table. I might just enjoy coming to work even more now. Just Kidding that could never happen... I already love it so much! Anyways check out this cool new furniture!

EL Dorado Makeover for HITS973 Studio