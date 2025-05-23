Hot Dog Showdown: Wienermobiles Set to Battle in Must-See Race

For the first time in a decade, all six iconic Wienermobiles are rolling into the same spot—and this time, they’re not just showing up, they’re squaring off. In a historic first, these beloved hot dog-shaped vehicles will race each other in what’s being dubbed the Wienie 500.

Representing different U.S. regions and flavors—from the bold New York Dog to the spicy Sonoran Dog—each Wienermobile brings its own unique flair to the finish line. It’s a coast-to-coast culinary showdown on wheels.

Catch all the ketchup-fueled action live as the Wienies hit the gas and go bun-to-bun. The race will stream exclusively on the FOX Sports app, so grab your favorite dog and tune in—because this isn’t just a race, it’s a mustard-slathered moment in hot dog history.