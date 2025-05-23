Hot Dog Showdown: Wienermobiles Set to Battle in Must-See Race

Gentlemen start your engines! It’s time for the inaugural “Wienie 500” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Visuals on April 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Oscar Mayer) (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Oscar Meyer)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

For the first time in a decade, all six iconic Wienermobiles are rolling into the same spot—and this time, they’re not just showing up, they’re squaring off. In a historic first, these beloved hot dog-shaped vehicles will race each other in what’s being dubbed the Wienie 500.

Representing different U.S. regions and flavors—from the bold New York Dog to the spicy Sonoran Dog—each Wienermobile brings its own unique flair to the finish line. It’s a coast-to-coast culinary showdown on wheels.

Catch all the ketchup-fueled action live as the Wienies hit the gas and go bun-to-bun. The race will stream exclusively on the FOX Sports app, so grab your favorite dog and tune in—because this isn’t just a race, it’s a mustard-slathered moment in hot dog history.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

