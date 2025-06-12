How to Attend the 2025 HEAT Draft Party!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 18: Bam Adebayo #13, Tyler Herro #14 and Kel'el Ware #7 of the Miami Heat react against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter of an NBA play-in tournament game on April 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2025 NBA Draft is almost here, and the Miami HEAT are picking at #20. Want to watch it all unfold with fellow fans? Then RSVP now for the official HEAT Draft Party happening Wednesday, June 25 at Kaseya Center.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the Draft tips off at 8 p.m. You’ll get live, pick-by-pick coverage—plus the chance to shoot your shot on Pat Riley Court, meet Burnie, the HEAT Dancers, and other familiar faces from gameday.

Tickets are free, but you’ve gotta RSVP to get in. Once you do, you’ll get an email from noreply@fevo-enterprise.com with access instructions.

Grab your jersey and let’s make some draft night memories. Let’s go HEAT!

Get your FREE tickets here!