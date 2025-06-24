I-95 Detours and Closures Hit Northbound Drivers This Week!

MIAMI, FL - MAY 27: Vehicle traffic is seen on I-95 as people prepare for the Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2016 in Miami, Florida. AAA is predicting 34 million Americans will drive 50 miles or more for Memorial Day weekend, the most since 2005. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Starting Wednesday, June 25 at 5 a.m., all four general purpose lanes and both express lanes on northbound I-95 between NW 144 Street and NW 155 Street will shift to the left.

The exit to NW 151 Street (Exit 11) will close for approximately one year. Drivers should use Exit 12B to eastbound SR 826/NW 167 Street instead.

Northbound NW 6 Avenue will also close between NW 147 Street and NW 151 Street until August 13, 2025. Traffic will be detoured to eastbound NW 147 Street, then left onto NW 5 Avenue to reach NW 151 Street.

To implement the new traffic pattern, northbound I-95 will fully close from 11 p.m. Tuesday, June 24 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 25. The detour is as follows:

Exit at NW 125 Street (SR 922)

Head west to NW 7 Avenue (US 441)

Re-enter I-95 northbound from there

All changes are part of the Golden Glades Interchange improvement project. Detour signs will be posted, so stay alert.

For more info, visit Go-GGI.com or check real-time traffic at FL511.com.