As If Dating in South Florida Wasn’t Hard Enough… Now It’s Too Expensive

Dating in Miami has always had its challenges — finding parking on South Beach, screaming over the DJ at Brickell bars, or trying to figure out if your Bumble match actually lives in Kendall. But according to a new study, the latest reason young singles are giving up on dating is even more brutal: money.

The study from DatingNews.com and the Kinsey Institute found that nearly half of young U.S. singles are cutting back on dates altogether. Forty-three percent say they’re going out less, 37 percent are pulling back from dating in general, and a third blame the economy. Translation: dinner for two in Wynwood, cocktails on the rooftop, and an Uber home? That bill looks more like a FPL payment.

Gen Z is feeling it the hardest — 50 percent admit they’re hesitant to commit because of financial stress, compared to just 20 percent of Boomers, who apparently don’t flinch at the price of a filet mignon at Joe’s Stone Crab.

Experts say inflation and housing costs are making love feel more like a luxury purchase than a natural step in life. Some young adults are pressing pause until they feel more secure financially, while others see shacking up as the fastest way to save on rent in Miami’s cutthroat housing market.

So if you’ve been wondering why that Hinge chat fizzled before happy hour plans got made, it may not be you. It might just be the price of love in the 305.