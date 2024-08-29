Instagram Influencer Selling His South Florida Home

Let’s put all our money together!

Police: Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey found dead on Houston roadside

By Ian James

After three years of living it up in Miami Shores, Josh Ostrovsky—better known as “The Fat Jewish” to his 9.5 million Instagram fans—is ready to sell his midcentury-modern retreat for $4.25 million, nearly double what he and his wife Caitlin paid in 2021. The New York native, famous for his bold memes and viral videos, also co-founded a canned wine brand that got snapped up by Anheuser-Busch in 2019. Now, his South Florida oasis could be yours!

Check out the inside of this place!

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!