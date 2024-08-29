Instagram Influencer Selling His South Florida Home

After three years of living it up in Miami Shores, Josh Ostrovsky—better known as “The Fat Jewish” to his 9.5 million Instagram fans—is ready to sell his midcentury-modern retreat for $4.25 million, nearly double what he and his wife Caitlin paid in 2021. The New York native, famous for his bold memes and viral videos, also co-founded a canned wine brand that got snapped up by Anheuser-Busch in 2019. Now, his South Florida oasis could be yours!

