Is It Love or Just Weird? Meghan Trainor Does Toilet Time With Her Spouse at the Same Time

Baby news FILE PHOTO: Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attend the City Of Hope's Spirit of Life 2019 Gala held at The Barker Hanger on October 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. The couple announced that they have welcomed baby No. 2. (Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Meghan Trainor is not just about the music and the glamour; she’s making waves with her unconventional interior design choices, particularly in the bathroom. The Grammy-winning singer recently opened up about her latest home renovation adventure, which centers around a rather unexpected feature: double toilets.

In a candid discussion on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, Meghan shared her excitement about moving into a new house with husband Daryl Sabara. “We’re moving into a new house, and it has a toilet facing this way, and a bidet across from it,” Meghan explained. Ever the innovator, she plans to convert the bidet into a second toilet to maximize efficiency in their cozy bathroom space. “It’s gonna be a little different, but it’s a tighter bathroom area, so we will be close. Knees to knees. And that’s better. I want to see him,” Meghan humorously quipped.

This isn’t Meghan’s first foray into dual lavatories. She famously introduced the concept in their previous home, describing it as “the best invention” of her entire life. Despite some initial skepticism from her plumber, Meghan was adamant about her design choice. “When we first got there, there was this old-school bidet, and I was like, ‘We’re not going to use that,’” Meghan recalled. “I was like, ‘We have an extra toilet, let’s just pop that one next to it.’ And my plumber laughed at me. And I said, ‘What’s so funny my dude? Get up there. Get it going.’”

While Meghan acknowledges that her double toilet setup isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, she finds solace in knowing that she’s not alone in her eccentric bathroom habits. Dax Shepard, himself a fan of unique home features, found Meghan’s story “romantic,” especially considering he and wife Kristen Bell also have separate lavatories.

The singer-songwriter, who shares two young sons with Daryl, Riley and Barry, even incorporated her bathroom arrangement into her parenting routine. “Don’t attack me, internet, but I pooped with him,” Meghan admitted with a laugh, referring to her experience with potty training her eldest son. “Everyone hates when I poop near people, but listen, we both pooped at the same time. He was on his little potty and I was over here. I was like, ‘We did it, buddy!’”

In response to the online criticism she’s received for her bathroom choices, Meghan remains unapologetic. “Sorry you don’t know what love is,” she quipped back at her haters. “Get over it.”

Meghan Trainor’s story is a reminder that home design is deeply personal, and sometimes, it’s the quirky features that add the most character. Whether you’re rocking Gucci or lounging in Louis Vuitton, Meghan’s new toilets might just steal the show—and that’s perfectly fine by her.

So, next time you think about bathroom renovations, remember Meghan Trainor and her heartfelt dedication to kneecap-to-kneecap bonding over a shared toilet experience. It’s a love story for the ages, told one flush at a time.