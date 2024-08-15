Jade Alexander Show $1,000 Minute To Win It - Delaney Milian

WFLC Hits 97.3 Jade Alexander $1,000 Minute to Win It!

Jade Alexander’s $1,000 Minute to Win It!

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

10 Questions in 60 seconds! Can Delaney Milian make it happen? Sign up to play yourself here!

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

