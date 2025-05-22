Joe Jonas is Hosting a Meet and Greet this Saturday in Miami!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Joe Jonas performs onstage for New Faces of Country Music dinner during CRS 2025 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 21, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Joe Jonas is officially in his solo era—and he’s making a stop right here in Miami.

Fresh off his visit to Caracas Bakery in Biscayne, Joe will be at Sweat Records in Little Haiti this Saturday, May 24, for a special all-ages meet-and-greet. He’s promoting his new album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, which drops Friday, May 23. This is his first solo project since Fastlife in 2011—and fans are already buzzing.

To meet him, you’ll need to pre-order the CD or vinyl through Sweat’s website and select “free local pickup.” Shipping orders will be canceled, so don’t skip that step. With your order, you’ll also get a chance to take a photo with Joe.

His recent stop at Caracas Bakery drew a crowd—one fan even took the Brightline from Orlando just to see him. So if you’re planning to go, get there early.

Joe Jonas. Sweat Records. This Saturday. You know what to do.