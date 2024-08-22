Just Ben Cooks Spaghetti Hotdogs!

This one is a fun recipe that can involve the whole family. SPAGHETTI HOTDOGS!
Ingredients:
- Pasta Noodles
- Pasta Sauce
- Hotdogs
- Garlic Bread
- Mozzarella Cheese
- Ricotta Cheese
Cooking steps:
- Start by poking your pasta noodles into your hotdog in a straight line
- Toss hotdog into pot/pan of water and let cook
- While hotdog cooks, bake your garlic bread of choice
- Cover cooked noodles with pasta sauce of choice and sprinkle with Mozzarella
- Roll hotdog into noodles
- Smear ricotta cheese onto garlic bread
- Place Spaghetti hotdog on garlic bread
- Enjoy!!