Just Ben Cooks Spaghetti Hotdogs!

Just Ben Cooks Spaghetti Hotdogs

Just Ben Cooks Spaghetti Hotdogs Just Ben Cooks Spaghetti Hotdogs (Ben Harris/Just Ben)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

This one is a fun recipe that can involve the whole family. SPAGHETTI HOTDOGS!

Just Ben Cooks Spaghetti Hotdogs! Just Ben Cooks Spaghetti Hotdogs! (Hits973)

Ingredients:

  • Pasta Noodles
  • Pasta Sauce
  • Hotdogs
  • Garlic Bread
  • Mozzarella Cheese
  • Ricotta Cheese

Cooking steps:

  1. Start by poking your pasta noodles into your hotdog in a straight line
  2. Toss hotdog into pot/pan of water and let cook
  3. While hotdog cooks, bake your garlic bread of choice
  4. Cover cooked noodles with pasta sauce of choice and sprinkle with Mozzarella
  5. Roll hotdog into noodles
  6. Smear ricotta cheese onto garlic bread
  7. Place Spaghetti hotdog on garlic bread
  8. Enjoy!!
Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!