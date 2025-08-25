Kevin Jonas Shocks Fans With Rare Solo Performance at Fenway Park

Jonas Brothers Music video LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of music group Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Emma McIntyre)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Kevin Jonas just proved he can hold his own.

The eldest Jonas Brother, 37, stepped into the spotlight with a rare solo performance during the JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour stop at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, August 23.

The song — listed on the setlist as “Changing” — may even be his debut solo single, though that hasn’t been confirmed. Before starting, Kevin admitted to the crowd, “I’m super nervous, so bear with me.”

What happened next was electric. Fans roared as Kevin delivered his performance, with one concertgoer writing on TikTok: “Him saying he was nervous and the crowd going WILD.” Others chimed in with praise, with one fan confessing, “I need more of Kevin’s beautiful singing,” and another declaring, “Dare I say his voice is my favorite out of the Jo Bros?!!!!!!”

The Jonas Brothers have been celebrating their 20th anniversary with star-studded moments on tour, bringing out guests like Demi Lovato for a Camp Rock reunion, Jesse McCartney, and Switchfoot. But Boston fans were treated to something extra special: Kevin’s solo moment.

The show also delivered one of the most emotional family reunions yet. Parents Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas joined their sons on stage, along with the youngest Jonas sibling, Frankie. Kevin’s wife, Danielle, and their daughters, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina, were also present, sitting beside their grandfather at the piano as the family sang “When You Look Me In the Eyes.” Denise signed the lyrics for the crowd, while Frankie grabbed a mic and sang alongside his brothers.

For Jonas Brothers fans, it was a night filled with nostalgia, surprises, and a rare solo spotlight that proved Kevin is ready to shine in his own right.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

