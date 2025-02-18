Kim Kardashian & Nike Join Forces for the Ultimate Activewear Line: NikeSKIMS

SKIMS Celebrates Launch At Nordstrom NYC With Personal Appearance By Kim Kardashian West Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom
By Martica Lopez

It’s happening! Kim Kardashian just announced NikeSKIMS on Instagram, and this collab is set to shake up the activewear world. Nike’s performance tech meets SKIMS’ signature sculpting fit, creating a line of training apparel, footwear, and accessories designed for every body—because feeling strong and confident should never be a compromise.

NikeSKIMS is all about innovation, inclusivity, and performance, whether you’re crushing a workout or just want to look effortlessly put together. The first collection drops this spring in the U.S. at select stores and nike.com/NikeSKIMS, with a global launch coming in 2026.

Get ready—if this launch is anything like SKIMS’ past drops, it won’t stay in stock for long! Will you be shopping NikeSKIMS?

