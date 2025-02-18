Kim Kardashian & Nike Join Forces for the Ultimate Activewear Line: NikeSKIMS

It’s happening! Kim Kardashian just announced NikeSKIMS on Instagram, and this collab is set to shake up the activewear world. Nike’s performance tech meets SKIMS’ signature sculpting fit, creating a line of training apparel, footwear, and accessories designed for every body—because feeling strong and confident should never be a compromise.

NikeSKIMS is all about innovation, inclusivity, and performance, whether you’re crushing a workout or just want to look effortlessly put together. The first collection drops this spring in the U.S. at select stores and nike.com/NikeSKIMS, with a global launch coming in 2026.

Get ready—if this launch is anything like SKIMS’ past drops, it won’t stay in stock for long! Will you be shopping NikeSKIMS?