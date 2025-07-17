Kiss Cam at Coldplay Concert Captures CEO With Another Woman!

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns)

Kiss Cams are supposed to be fun and cute… but Coldplay’s recent show at Gillette Stadium turned into full-on drama.

During the concert, the camera landed on a couple hugging and looking very cozy. But when they realized they were on the big screen, they panicked — she turned away, he ducked down — and even Chris Martin noticed, saying:

“Uh-oh… either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Turns out, the man in the clip is Andy Byron, CEO of tech company Astronomer, and the woman is his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. And no, that wasn’t his wife.

Social media went off. People started piecing things together, and soon, his wife’s Facebook was flooded with support. It’s unclear what’s going on behind the scenes, but one thing’s for sure — that Kiss Cam caught way more than anyone expected.

What would you do if this happened to you? Drop your reaction in the comments.