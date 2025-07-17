Kiss Cam at Coldplay Concert Captures CEO With Another Woman!

Kiss Cams are supposed to be fun and cute… but Coldplay’s recent show at Gillette Stadium turned into full-on drama.
During the concert, the camera landed on a couple hugging and looking very cozy. But when they realized they were on the big screen, they panicked — she turned away, he ducked down — and even Chris Martin noticed, saying:
“Uh-oh… either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”
Turns out, the man in the clip is Andy Byron, CEO of tech company Astronomer, and the woman is his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. And no, that wasn’t his wife.
Social media went off. People started piecing things together, and soon, his wife’s Facebook was flooded with support. It’s unclear what’s going on behind the scenes, but one thing’s for sure — that Kiss Cam caught way more than anyone expected.
What would you do if this happened to you? Drop your reaction in the comments.
@marthamarialopeztv The Kiss Cam caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot looking way too cozy at Coldplay’s show. They hugged, acted all romantic… then hid when they saw the camera 😳 Chris Martin even joked, “Uh-oh… either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” What would you do if this happened to you? React in the comments below 👀👇 #coldplay #coldplayconcert #OfficeRomance #CaughtCheating #MessyTikTok #ChrisMartin #AndyByron #KristinCabot #tiktokpartner ♬ original sound - Martica | Reporter & Music Pro