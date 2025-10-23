Lionel Messi Extends His Stay with Inter Miami through 2028!

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lionel Messi is staying in the 305. Inter Miami announced that their captain and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has signed an extension through the 2028 MLS season.

The news dropped a day before Inter Miami’s playoff opener against Nashville. Messi said he is excited to keep building with the club and can’t wait to play at Miami Freedom Park when it opens in 2026.

Since joining the team in 2023, Messi has helped Inter Miami win its first major trophies and break multiple records. He was named 2024 MLS MVP, earned the 2025 Golden Boot with twenty-nine goals, and holds club records with seventy-one goals and forty-four assists.

With his new deal and a new stadium on the way, Miami fans can count on a few more years of magic from Messi.