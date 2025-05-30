Mark Your Calendars, Panthers Fans — The 2025 Stanley Cup Final Schedule Is Here

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: The Florida Panthers pose with the Prince of Wales trophy following their win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center on May 28, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

South Florida, get ready — your Florida Panthers are back in the Stanley Cup Final and gunning for back-to-back championships! For the second year in a row, it’s the Panthers vs. the Edmonton Oilers in what promises to be another epic rematch.

Last year, the Cats took us on a wild ride, surviving a near collapse after going up 3-0 in the series — only to take Game 7 at home and hoist the Cup for the first time in franchise history. Now, they’re back, hungrier than ever, and looking to bring it home again.

Led by Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Sam Bennett — all with 16+ points this postseason — and anchored by Sergei Bobrovsky in net, the Panthers have steamrolled through the playoffs. From knocking out the Lightning in 5 to silencing the Leafs in 7 and dropping the Canes in 5, this team means business.

🗓️ Stanley Cup Final Schedule (Panthers vs. Oilers):

Game 1 : Wed, June 4 @ Edmonton – 8 p.m. ET

: Wed, June 4 @ Edmonton – 8 p.m. ET Game 2 : Fri, June 6 @ Edmonton – 8 p.m. ET

: Fri, June 6 @ Edmonton – 8 p.m. ET Game 3 : Mon, June 9 @ Sunrise – 8 p.m. ET

: Mon, June 9 @ Sunrise – 8 p.m. ET Game 4 : Thu, June 12 @ Sunrise – 8 p.m. ET

: Thu, June 12 @ Sunrise – 8 p.m. ET Game 5 (if needed): Sat, June 14 @ Edmonton – 8 p.m. ET

(if needed): Sat, June 14 @ Edmonton – 8 p.m. ET Game 6 (if needed): Tue, June 17 @ Sunrise – 8 p.m. ET

(if needed): Tue, June 17 @ Sunrise – 8 p.m. ET Game 7 (if needed): Fri, June 20 @ Edmonton – 8 p.m. ET

Time to light the lamp and pack the barn — South Florida is chasing another Cup! Let’s run it back, Panthers fans. 🐾🔥