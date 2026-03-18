Massive Meteor Boom Shakes Northeast Ohio, NASA Confirms

Meteor
National Weather Service shares reports of meteor in Pittsburgh An apparent meteor streaked across the sky in several states (Jared Rackley/NWS Pittsburgh)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

People across Northeast Ohio were left stunned after hearing a loud boom and spotting a bright streak in the sky early yesterday morning.

Many residents reported the noise sounding like an explosion, with some even calling 911 to figure out what was happening.

Later, NASA confirmed the cause: a 17,000-pound meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere.

As the space rock tore through the sky, it created a sonic boom, which is what people heard across the region. Witnesses described seeing a flash of light followed by the powerful sound moments later.

Audio circulating online includes the booming noise itself, along with 911 calls and residents reacting in real time to the unexpected event.

While the experience startled many, there were no reports of injuries or damage, making it a rare — and safe — cosmic show for those who witnessed it.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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